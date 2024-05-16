Crime Stoppers seeking OHS vandalism tips

May 15—Odessa Crime Stoppers is asking for information about overnight vandalism at Odessa High School, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The photos posted look like graffiti was painted on OHS mascot horse and on the walls of the school.

They request people call them at 432-333-TIPS or use the P3Tips application. If your information leads to an arrest, it could be worth some money.

Anonymous tips are accepted only through Crime Stoppers' website 333tips.org, through Crime Stoppers' app P3Tips and through calls to 432-333-TIPS.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.

"No one will know you helped solve this crime," the post said.

Ector County ISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins said the graffiti would be graffiti on school grounds, a state jail felony, and the vandalism charged will be based on the dollar amount.