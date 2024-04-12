Crime Stoppers seeking information on Dry Run Creek skate park vandalism

Apr. 12—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers is seeking information on vandalism at the city of Mitchell's skate park.

Between Monday, April 8 and Thursday, April 11, a person spraypainted graffiti in the skate park's bowl located at 505 S. Burr St.

In addition to the graffiti, Crime Stoppers is looking for information regarding burglaries from vehicles parked in a residential area. Between 5:30 p.m. on April 10 and 8:15 a.m. on April 11, two vehicles were entered and wallets and cash were stolen from vehicles parked in the 800 block of West Fourth Avenue and the 1000 block of West Seventh Avenue.

Those with information about this incident or suspicious activity in the area are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 605-996-1700. Callers do not have to identify themselves, and a cash reward is available for information that leads to the arrest of the subject or subjects involved.

A minimum of $250 is paid for rewards on all "Crime of the Weeks" solved through Crime Stoppers. Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. offers this reward. Rewards will not be paid if crime tips, leading to an arrest, are not made directly to Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers, Inc. by telephone or by web tip.

To submit a mobile tip, please download the free "P3Tips" app from the Google Play store or Apple Store. If you do not wish to download the app, you may still submit a mobile tip from any web-enabled device by going to

www.p3tips.com

.