Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information on homicide of 3-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of three-year-old Ramone Carter.
Carter was shot and killed Friday night on Domedion Avenue in Buffalo. His 7-year-old sister was grazed by gunfire and is expected to recover from her injures.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading their app, “Buffalo Tips.”
Latest Local News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information on homicide of 3-year-old
Allegany County man arrested on murder charge after Woodhull shooting
‘Very playful, full of joy’: Family members remember the life of a 3-year-old killed in Buffalo shooting
‘A painful day’: 3-year-old boy killed, his sister injured in Buffalo shooting
North Tonawanda residents ask state leaders to end crypto mining operation
Katie Skoog joined the News 4 team in April 2024. She is a graduate from the University at Buffalo. You can view more of her work here.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.