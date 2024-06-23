Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information on homicide of 3-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of three-year-old Ramone Carter.

Carter was shot and killed Friday night on Domedion Avenue in Buffalo. His 7-year-old sister was grazed by gunfire and is expected to recover from her injures.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading their app, “Buffalo Tips.”

