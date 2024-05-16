Crime Stoppers, Manitowoc PD offering $500 reward after spike in Kia, Hyundai & Honda vehicle thefts

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrests of those responsible for a recent vehicle theft spike in Manitowoc of various Kia, Hyundai, and Honda models.

The Manitowoc Police Department, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers, is offering up to a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest after the department has already had eight reports of stolen vehicles since January 2024, with four of them coming in just the past two weeks.

Authorities say the thefts have taken place at various locations within Manitowoc. It was noted that some of the vehicles have been recovered in both Manitowoc and Green Bay.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or by utilizing the P3 app. Those providing information can remain anonymous and are asked to reference Manitowoc Police incident 2024-00005.

No additional information was provided.

