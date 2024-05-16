Crime Stoppers: Man burglarizes Central El Paso hotel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for your help in identifying a man who burglarized a Central El Paso hotel in March, Crime Stoppers announced via its Instagram account.

Crime Stoppers says that on the morning of Saturday, March 23, an unidentified man entered the Embassy Suites at 6100 Gateway East.

The man proceeded to the front counter and stole a “significant amount of money” from the cash register, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers says the man then fled and ran across the freeway towards Bassett Mall.

Anyone with any information on this case should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.