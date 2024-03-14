Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County: Hit-and-run driver sought in school bus collision

ADRIAN — The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a driver and car believed to have struck a school bus and fled.

A Madison School District bus was struck by a car at about 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 12. The bus was stopped and dropping off students at Treat and French streets in Adrian. A maroon Chevrolet Malibu with a sunroof, rear spoiler and improper license plate struck the bus and fled the scene.

This car, a maroon Chevrolet Malibu with a sunroof, rear spoiler and improper license plate, fled the scene after striking a Madison School District bus Tuesday afternoon at Treat and French streets in Adrian.

The car, driven by an unknown male, should have damage to its front passenger side.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at p3tips.com/431.

The driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu that struck a Madison School District bus Tuesday afternoon is pictured.

Crime Stoppers is an organization made up of media, law enforcement and community members. Tips that lead to the arrest of the responsible person or persons will earn the tipster a cash reward. Tipsters' identities will be protected. Email questions to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersoflenaweecounty@gmail.com.

Ways to submit a tip

Onlin: p3tips.com/431

Phone: 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477

Facebook: Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County

