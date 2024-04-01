Crime Stoppers | Identification sought of men involved in carjacking and robbery

Apr. 1—CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking help this week identifying suspects involved with two robberies that took place in January.

Approximately five subjects approached a parked BMW sedan in the 500 block of East White Street around 11:43 p.m. Jan. 20.

One suspect from the group brandished a knife and ordered the driver out of the vehicle. The suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.

Around 1:12 a.m. the next day, the vehicle approached an individual in the 100 block of East Chalmers Street.

Two occupants exited the vehicle armed with knives, threatened the victim and demanded his belongings. The vehicle fled the scene and was recovered unoccupied in the Rantoul area several days later.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest captured on video. The unknown suspects were described as wearing all-black clothing with black ski masks.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100 percent anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers and receive a code number to check on rewards. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any Champaign County homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in any felony involving a gun in Champaign County and up to $1,000 for tips leading to arrests in other crimes.