Crime Stoppers: Help sought in homicide investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help locating two men with felony warrants. Also, Lansing Police are seeking the identity of two individuals who allegedly stole from Lansing businesses. LPD is also asking for information related to a homicide.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Harley Joseph Blough

Courtesy Photo Jackson County Law Enforcement (WLNS)

Harley Joseph Blough, 32, is being sought on a warrant for a probation warrant out of Jackson County. He is 6 foot 2 inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Shannon Rena Dampier

Courtesy Lansing Police Department. (WLNS)

Shannon Rena Dampierm 57, is being sought for a felony warrant for assault of out Lansing. He’s six foot, 2 inches and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Help to Identify

Courtesy photos Lansing Police Department. (WLNS)

Lansing Police are looking for information on these two individuals. They allege the two stole multiple items from a business in South Lansing on March 4, 2024.

Courtesy Lansing Police Department. (WLNS)

Courtesy Lansing Police Department. (WLNS)

Courtesy Lansing Police Department. (WLNS)

Information sought on the homicide of Shamika Parker

Photo courtesy Lansing Police Department. (WLNS)

Sometime between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on November 18, 2023, Shamika Parker, 35, was the victim of a homicide. Lansing Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact Crime Stoppers.

(WLNS)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.