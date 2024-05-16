Crime Stoppers: Help identify, information sought

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers Lansing Police need your help identifying a man as part of a burglary investigation and HomeWorks Tri-County Electric Co-Operative is asking for help identifying who is shooting up their electrical equipment.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Help Identify

Photo Courtesy Lansing Police Department.

Lansing Police officials are looking for information on who this man might be. They are investigating a burglary in the 300 Block of Randolph St. They say the burglary happened about 10 a.m. on April 30. Police say this man entered the property and left with a bicycle.

Information Sought

Officials at HomeWorks Tri-County Co-Operative are asking the public for information about the person or persons responsible for shooting their electrical equipment. (Courtesy Photos HomeWorks)

The HomeWorks Tri-County Co-Operative officials need your assistance tonight identify the person or persons responsible for 14 instances of someone discharging a firearm into electric equipment. The incidents have happened in Clinton, Eaton and Ionia counties.

homeworks damage mapDownload

Officials for the company say the shootings have caused $250,000 in equipment damage.

The company is offering $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the damage.

