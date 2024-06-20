Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted on warrants, 2 requests for identification

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help locating two people with warrants and identifying two subjects regarding the use of stolen credit cards.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can recieve up to a $1,000 award.

Julio Cruz Pizano

Image courtesy Jackson County law enforcement.

Julio Cruz Pizano, 34, is wanted on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of Jackson, Michigan. He is 5’8″ and weighs 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Robert Jerell Lawson Sr.

Image courtesy of Jackson law enforcement

Robert Jerell Lawson Sr., 41, is wanted on a felony warrant for cocaine possession out of Jackson, Michigan. He is 6’3″ and weights 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Help Identify Suspects In Use of Stolen Credit Cards

Image courtesy of the Lansing Police Department

The Lansing Police Department needs your help to identify these two individuals. Officials say they are involved with the fraudulent use of multiple credit cards stolen from a house on May 7.

Find information on Crime Stoppers below:

(WLNS)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.