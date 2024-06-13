Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted on warrants, one request for identification

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers law enforcement needs your help locating two people with warrants. And Lansing Police need your help identifying a man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her purse.

Arthur Mora

Arthur Mora, 46, is being sought on a criminal bench warrant related to a criminal sexual conduct offense out of Lansing. He is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weights 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Melissa Ann Hyatt

Melissa Ann Hyatt, 46, is wanted on a felony warrant for embezzlement out of Lansing. She is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Help Identify Suspect in Assault, Theft

Lansing Police Department needs your help to identify this individual. Lansing Police officials say he approached a 74-year-old victim in the early morning hours of June 4. The duo were in the area of W. Malcolm X St. and S. Walnut St.

Officials say the man, described as a tall Black male, asked her for money. When the victim declined, police say he assaulted her and took her purse.

