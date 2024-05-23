Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted and seek to identify 2 others
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers police need your help locating two wanted fugitives and in identifying two men who are suspects in a Lansing larceny.
If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.
Brent Lee McPhall
Meridian Township are seeking Brent Lee McPhall, 40, on a felony assault warrant. He’s 5 foot 10 inches and 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Maraje Renee Bright
Law enforcement in Jackson are seeking Maraje Renee Bright, 23, on a probation violation in the county. She’s 5 foot 3 inches and 187 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Seeking to Identify
Lansing Police are seeking information about the identity of two men they say were involved in a larceny of a business on the city’s southside. The larceny occurred April 29, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
