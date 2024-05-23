Crime Stoppers: 2 wanted and seek to identify 2 others

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers police need your help locating two wanted fugitives and in identifying two men who are suspects in a Lansing larceny.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Brent Lee McPhall

Courtesy photo Meridian Township Police.

Meridian Township are seeking Brent Lee McPhall, 40, on a felony assault warrant. He’s 5 foot 10 inches and 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Maraje Renee Bright

Courtesy Jackson Law Enforcement.

Law enforcement in Jackson are seeking Maraje Renee Bright, 23, on a probation violation in the county. She’s 5 foot 3 inches and 187 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Seeking to Identify

Subject one. Courtesy Lansing Police Department.

Lansing Police are seeking information about the identity of two men they say were involved in a larceny of a business on the city’s southside. The larceny occurred April 29, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Subject 2. Courtesy Lansing Police Department.

