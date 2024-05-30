Crime Stoppers: 2 sought on felony warrants, 1 help identify

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers Lansing Police need your help locating two people with felony warrants. Lansing Police are also seeking information on the identity of two people they say were involved in a burglary.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Teresa Jene Plank

Teresa Jene Plank, 38, is being sought on a felony warrant for aggravated assault. She’s 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Plank has brown hair and blue eye.

William Carthen, Jr.

William Carthen, Jr., 40, is being sought by the Lansing Police Department on a felony warrant for burglary. Carthen is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Help Identify

Lansing Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two individuals they say were involved in a burglary. The burglary occurred on May 17 at about 12:30 p.m. at a residence located in the 1700 block of Peggy Place.

