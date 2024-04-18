Crime Stoppers: 2 felony warrants, 2 identities sought

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help locating two men with felony warrants. Also, Lansing Police are seeking the identity of two individuals allegedly involved in stealing from local businesses.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Domonic Michael Thomson

Domonic Michael Thomson, 20, is wanted on a felony warrant for carrying a concealed weapon. He’s described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jakaris Blanche Bradley

Jakaris Blanche Bradley, 22, is wanted on a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing. He’s described as 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Help Identify: Armed robbery suspects

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information related to an armed

robbery that occurred at the Sunoco station at 1700 W Willow St on February 15, 2024,

at approximately 8:00 PM. Two suspects wearing all black clothing, masks, and armed

with a firearm entered the business, robbed the clerk at gunpoint, and then fled on foot.

Help Identify: Suspect in money donations box theft

The Lansing Police Department is asking for assistance with the identification of a

subject that stole a money donations box from a business on the 5600 block of South

Cedar Street on March 20, 2024. The suspect is described as a scruffy white male,

approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall, and 25-30 years old, and dirty blonde hair. He was wearing a tan coat, blue jeans, and carried a backpack.

