Crime Stoppers: 2 felony warrant, 2 requests for information

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help locating two individuals wanted on felony warrants. And police are also asking for the public to help with information on two crimes in Lansing.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Chavae Monique Tower

Courtesy Lansing Police Department

Chavae Monique Tower, 35, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Lansing. She’s 5 foot 9 inches and 195 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Daniel Judson Clark

Courtesy Lansing Police Department.

Daniel Judson Clark, 51, is wanted out of Lansing for a felony warrant for dangerous drugs. He’s 5 foot 8 inches and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Seek to Identify

Courtesy Lansing Police Department

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any information related to the larceny of a

firearm and fraud complaint. The incident occurred on April 1, 2024, in the north end of

Lansing. Video footage related to the incident was obtained and police need help

identifying the person involved.

Information sought on March 24 shooting in Lansing

(Getty Images)

Lansing Police Department is seeking information on a shooting incident that occurred about 1:46 a.m. on March 24 in the 5200 block of S. Cedar St. The incident began as a mutual fight amongst a few individuals and ended with a gunshot injury.

(WLNS)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.