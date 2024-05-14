Crime slightly up in Urbana in 1Q of 2024, police data shows

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — New data from the Urbana Police Department is showing how crime was distributed across the city in the first quarter of 2024 and how it compares to the first quarter of last year.

The data shows that overall crime increased by about 5.5% from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024. Property crimes rose by 3% and violent crimes rose by 15%.

There was a 100% rise in the number of sexual assaults, doubling from four to eight, an 85% rise in retail theft and a 44% rise in robberies. Overall theft and burglaries fell slightly by 8% and 6%, respectively while murders went from two to one.

Breaking the data down by ward, four saw decreases in overall crime. Property crime rose in four wards and violent crime increased in five.

The full data, provided by the Urbana Police Department, can be viewed below. The department also noted that the numbers include both attempted and completed offenses and that attempted murder is categorized under completed battery.

Data courtesy of the Urbana Police Department

