Crime scene tape goes up at shooting scene in central Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police are putting up crime scene tape at an area in central Topeka Saturday afternoon following reports of a shooting.

Officers with the Topeka Police Department (TPD) are in the area of SW 16th Street and SW Tyler Street on April 20. Crime scene tape is being put up around a street with several TPD vehicles present.

TPD’s watch commander confirms a shooting occurred in the area.

27 News is working to gather more information on this situation. More details will be added here as they become available.

Police identify 22-year-old man as victim of deadly Topeka shooting

