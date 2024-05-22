CRIME REPORTS: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Zachary T. Adams, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, four counts of enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes, two counts of molestation.

Mitchell Ashmore Jr., 63, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, open container.

Scotty R. Birmingham, 53, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of fentanyl.

Justin R. Childers, 38, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine,

Jasmine D. Hurt, 33, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building, felony taking of a motor vehicle, public intoxication.

The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A Drive 249, Shannon, man said a Black male with dreadlocks and wearing all black clothes came into his yard just before 8 a.m. and asked for drugs. He told the suspect to leave and not come back. He said it is an ongoing issue, and he has told the suspect multiple times he is not welcome and to not return.

A 19-year-old man said he lives with his father at an Euclatubba Road address. While the father is away on a trip, he has been staying with his girlfriend and her family. He went to check on the house and feels someone has been inside the home. He said a window had been pushed in and some stuff inside the house had been moved. Deputies checked the property. There was no one on the property, and all the windows and doors appeared to be secure.

A Courtland Drive, Saltillo, woman said just after midnight, she heard a loud crash and something break outside the back door. Deputies responded and could not find anything out of place. The woman had no idea what could have made the noise.

