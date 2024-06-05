CRIME REPORTS: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Rena Renee Mays, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence-fourth offense.

Demetrious Cortez Pittman, 39, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

Russell Allen Reich, 36, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A County Road 659, Verona, woman said neighbors just down the road have been playing loud music. She called at 4 p.m. but said this has been an ongoing issue.

A County Road 2578, Guntown, man said an unknown white male has been walking and riding a bike in the middle of the road. He said the male started walking in the road about two weeks ago. The man said the suspect pointed a stick at the man’s wife and pretended he was shooting a gun. He said he did not know who the suspect is.

A Drive 259, Shannon, woman said she was on her front porch around 11 p.m. Monday when three Black females walked up. They were being loud and causing a disturbance, so she asked them to leave. One of the suspects hit the woman in the face, then left.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.