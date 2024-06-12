CRIME REPORTS: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Jennifer Ann Farrar, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for embezzlement.

Roy Brent Gilliam, 44, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a building, capias for child support.

Lashing Perry, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for false pretense-bad checks.

Dennis Peyton, 60, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, extortion.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A Mitchell Road, Tupelo, woman returned home around 9:30 p.m. and noticed glass in the hallway. She closed the door back, called 911 and waited for a deputy to arrive. The deputy cleared the apartment and found no signs of forced entry. The deputy said it appeared a mirror fell off the wall and shattered. The woman said she dodged not see anything missing or out of place.

A County Road 811, Saltillo, woman said a dog was hit by a car in front of her residence. When the deputy arrived, the injured mixed breed dog was on the woman’s porch. The Humane Society said they could take the dog and a pickup order was issued through Lee County Justice Court.

A County Road 1438, Tupelo, woman said her husband and son saw a white pickup truck pull into the driveway. They heard the sound of the mailbox closing and the truck driving away. She said there were six pieces of delivered mail in the box addressed to multiple people in the house. She said the mail contained personal information that did not need to be taken.

A Drive 984, Shannon, woman said the apartment next to her was supposed to be empty because the occupant was in jail. The landlord told her to report anyone in the residence to 911. She said there were several people outside the apartment. She did not know the people or talk to them because she is scared to go outside. She did not know if they entered the apartment or just stood around outside.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.