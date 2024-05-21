Crime Reports: Victim stabbed twice by known suspect in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3100 block of S 19th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Police responded to a disturbance in progress where a victim was stabbed twice by a known suspect, receiving minor injuries.

5100 block of Capitol Avenue – Burglary of Habitation

Police responded to a burglary of habitation call where an unknown suspect entered a residence and took a tablet, playstation, and computer.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of Property

A camera worth $700 was reported stolen.

1400 block of N 16th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a known suspect broke into her home.

4400 block of Ridgemont Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A hotel maintenance worker found wallets, ID cards, and more from several other people that were left behind at a hotel. These had been stolen during several motor vehicle burglaries in the area.

3600 block of Yeomans Road – Theft of Property

A TV worth $300 was stolen.

900 block Luzon Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her.

1300 block of Grape Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief in north Abilene.

4800 block of Don Juan Street – Theft of Property

A trailer worth $3,000 was reported stolen.

6100 block of Texas Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was stolen by a known suspect.

1300 block of Andy Street – Burglary of Vehicle

Tools, cash, a vape, and more was reported stolen in Abilene.

700 block of Lexington Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

Tools worth nearly $1,000 were reported stolen.

Arrests

Terry Turner – Warrant

Cassie Brooks – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Adam Murphy – Warrant

Brandy Huggins – Possession of Controlled Substance

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.