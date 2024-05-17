Crime Reports: Victim shot in south Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1700 block of N 15th Street – Criminal Trespass

A north Abilene facility reported a man would not stop lying on their bench, despite being warned. And he said he did not want to go to jail.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A tool worth $900 was reported stolen.

1200 block of Plum Street – Burglary of Habitation

A north Abilene homeowner reported someone broke in and stole $500 worth of musical instruments + equipment.

1300 block of Poplar Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole her chihuahua.

2700 block of S 41st Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for assaulting his wife.

1300 block of Jeanette Street – Criminal Mischief

A suspect was arrested for interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

600 block of Colonial Drive – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A former employee is accused of threatening a current employ..

600 block of S Leggett Drive – Illegal Dumping

1500 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported criminal mischief in north Abilene.

3400 block of N 10th Street – Theft of Property

An air condenser worth $4,000 was reported stolen.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Disorderly Conduct

A suspect is accused of disturbing the peace and damaging property.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

$312 was reported stolen.

100 block of Leggett Drive – Criminal Trespass

3100 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of Property

A lawn mower worth $714 was reported stolen.

700 block of Briarwood Street – Theft of Property

Two bicycles were reported stolen.

5700 block of Hwy 277 – Assault Public Servant

An administrator of a school was assaulted by a student.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim was transported to the hospital following a shooting in south Abilene.

3500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend assaulted her by choking and punching her.

5400 block of Encino Road – Continuous Violence Against Family

A report was completed for Assault Family Violence in south Abilene.

6600 block of Dundee Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A $5,000 camera was reported stolen.

5200 block of Twylight Trail – Burglary of Vehicle

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Theft of Property

Several tools were reported stolen.

Arrests

Darrell Willmon – Criminal Trespass

Logan Miller – Possession of Controlled Substance

Shawn McCreary – Assault Family Violence

Mercedes Torres – Theft of Property

Geralyn Word – Warrant

David Perales – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Noah Ramirez-Rangel – Warrant

Matthew Jones – Warrant

David McDaniel – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant

Jalen Trevino-McKoy – Interfer with Emergency Request for Assistance

Bryan Houston – Warrant

Jacob Poor – Criminal Trespass

Christopher Kalmbach – Disorderly Conduct, Assault, Criminal Mischief

Kayce Edgar – Warrant

Lori Paredez – Possession of Controlled Substance

Sylas Smart – Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Criminal Trespass, Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Driving While Intoxicated

Frank Vargas – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dewey Hasty – Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence

