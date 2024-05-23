Crime Reports: Unlawful installation of tracking device reported in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4100 block of Old Anson Road – Forgery-Financial

Police took a report in reference to fraud.

500 block of Saddlewood Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Police took a report in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle where jewelry, important documents, and more was reported stolen.

1400 block of W Overland Trail – Theft of Property

A victim reported a utility trailer and roll of wire was stolen.

1300 block of Grape Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.

2500 block of Shoreline Drive – Unlawful Installation of Tracking Device

Police took a report in reference to unlawful use of tracking device.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A report for harassment was taken in south Abilene.

800 block of Green Street – Assault

Two victims reported they were assaulted by a known suspect.

2700 block of E Lake Road – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence in north Abilene.

4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

Arrests

David Baldoza – Theft of Property

Jonathan Rodriguez – Public Intoxication

Elias Tonche – Assault Family Violence

Miley Young – Theft of Property

Kimberly Wahlquist – Warrant

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.