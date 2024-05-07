CRIME REPORTS: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.

Todd Lamar Cager, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, contempt of court-trespassing.

Make N. Davis, 29, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, child restraint violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

Tanitha K. Galindo, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy Romel Gilliam, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine, no seat belt, possession of marijuana.

Courtney Mikala Jamison, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jeremy Keene, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, violation of probation.

Jarren D. McKinzie, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence-third offense.

Quintel T. Montgomery, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, robbery, violation of probation, open container.

Janzene Vontae Shields, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, domestic violence, harassing phone calls.

Timothy D. Smith, 60, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of methamphetamine.

Bille D. Temple, 20, of Smithville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of methamphetamine.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A County Road 1451, Saltillo, man said he was cleaning up some property he owns up the road and smelled a strong odor. He walked around the property and located a dead dog. The heavily decomposed animal was lying in the front yard of the trailer. He was wondering what to do with the remains.

A County Road 931, Saltillo, woman said four puppies showed up on her property and will not leave. When the deputy arrived, there were only two puppies present. One had a collar but no identification. He explained that the county has no leash laws.

A County Road 1057, Tupelo, man heard gunshots in the area, so he walked outside. He saw a black Chevrolet pickup with white lettering at the top of the back glass. The man said it sounded like three or four shots. Two 9mm shell casings were found in the roadway.

A County Road 1399, Tupelo, woman said for the last two months, a neighbor’s dog has come onto her property and harassed her Feist. She said the dog runs at her Feist and tried to get it. She is elderly and fears the dog will cause her to fall. The deputy told her there are no leash laws in the county but explained that she has the right to protect herself and her pet from aggressive animals.

A County Road 47 Shannon man, 41, said every night around 11 for the past week, a white male in a white four-door vehicle has been driving up and down the road. When the vehicle stopped in front of his house Friday, he called 911.

A County Road 931 man said a tall, bald white male covered in tattoos come onto his property around noon and stole a wheelbarrow and a tire/rim. He said the suspect drove away in an older maroon Nissan pickup.

A County Road 1970, Mantachie, woman said for the last two months, “weird stuff” has been happening around their property. Things have come up missing and seven to eight people have been coming onto the property and damaging items. She said they have taken at least three cans full of gasoline. She said this happens most nights and she wants them to leave her property and her stuff alone.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.