CRIME REPORTS: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 1 p.m.

Jalan Clyde Atkinson, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, contempt of court, false ID, disorderly conduct.

Christopher L. Bishop, 38, of Booneville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of intensive supervision program.

Alexis Bray, 17, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of sexual battery, producing child pornography, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography.

Tucker Tate Erickson, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.

Demarcus T. Gibson, 33, of Clarksdale, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

Kamal Martavias Ewing, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, felony warrant.

Autumn J. Long, 22, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.

Regis Moore, 37, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.

Darius Andrew Pannell, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A Shannon woman said an 18-wheeler driver parked and left their trailer at the abandoned gas station on Highway 245 at County Road 520. The trailer was left in a position where it blocks the view of oncoming traffic for motorists approaching the intersection on CR 520. The trailer has been there three days, and she would like it to be moved to a different spot on the lot.

An Emberwood Court, Tupelo, woman said someone has been making fake checks using her name and bank account. She was alerted by her bank, Cadence, that someone had attempted to deposit two checks totaling more than $750 using her information. The bank rejected the two transactions and told her she needed to file a police report.

A County Road 1463, Nettleton, woman said her neighbors were shooting guns, and she could hear it coming through the woods beside her house around 9 p.m. She did not know if they were shooting on her land or theirs. The responding deputy did not hear any gunshots.

A Tupelo man went to check on the Green Tee Road house his son bought to rent. One of the workers renovating the house noticed that someone had kicked in the carport door. He said there were a lot of tools left lying around but nothing appeared to be stolen.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.