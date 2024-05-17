CRIME REPORTS: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Frankie Lee Brick, 54, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no turn signal.

Shamaya M. Buchanan, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, warrant for embezzlement.

Roderick O. Gladney, 34, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

James D. Hand, 40, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation, receiving stolen property.

Richard Horton, 37, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for possession of methamphetamine.

Erica D. Miller, 40, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I-IV drugs.

Tommy Pierce, 33, of Corinth, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Samuel Reed 31, of Brandon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, cyberstalking threats.

Rodney O. Shelley, 22, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sexual battery of a child.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A woman who works for an animal rescue group got a call that a dog was having puppies under a trailer at a Tomlinson Drive, Tupelo, address. The woman caught the puppies and plans to take them to a rescue. She still needed help to catch the mama dog.

A County Road 783, Saltillo, woman said a black vehicle pulled onto the property next door around 1:15 p.m. An unknown couple got out of the car and were walking around looking for something. She said the man shoved the female down and started hitting her, so the woman called 911. The couple got back in their car and left before deputies arrived.

County Road 2346, Guntown, woman said she heard banging in the mobile home she owns next door around 8:15 p.m. She looked and did not see anyone in or around the residence. The responding deputy checked inside and outside the mobile home and found nothing out of the ordinary.

A County Road 1351, Saltillo, woman said someone dumped three dogs near her house three days ago. One of the dogs is injured, so she called 911 to get it some help. A front leg has large bruises and appears to be broken. A pickup order was issued through justice court.

A County Road 1900, Saltillo, woman saw an unknown man walk into the abandoned house across the road around 4:15 p.m. She said there are always folks coming and going and that there is a lot of drug activity happening there. She did not know who owned the property.

A Drive 1549, Mooreville, woman said for the last week or so, someone has been firing a gun at all hours of the day and sometimes into the night. She said it happens at random times, and she will hear several shots. It worries her how fast they are shooting because she has kids who play outside. She said the shooting has also awakened her in the night.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.