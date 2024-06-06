CRIME REPORTS: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Kamal Martavias Ewing, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving.

Debbie L. Gilmore, 52, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, DOC warrant.

Anthony D. McGaughy, 39, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.

Derrick L Quinn, 44, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine.

Willie Allen Strong, 59, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, DOC warrant.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A County Road 821, Guntown, woman said a small black-and-brown dog wandered onto her property Monday. The dog has a skin condition, possibly mange. The responding deputy took pictures of the animal and sent them to the animal shelter to see if they could help. They agreed to take the dog if a judge would sign a pick-up order.

A Drive 28, Shannon, woman said someone driving a gray SUV pulled into her mother’s driveway and dumped a black-and-white dog. She said the dog is not aggressive but, just running up and down the driveway.

A County Road 855, Shannon, man said a man driving a possibly light green car pulled up at his house around 11:45 p.m. When the suspect got out and walked around the parked vehicles, they called 911. The suspect then left, driving to the road behind the man’s house.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.