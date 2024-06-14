CRIME REPORTS: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Mark D. Cordeiro, 28, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, failure to yield to blue lights, fleeing, no insurance, no seat belt, expired tag.

Alex Doss, 43, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ajai M. Gaston, 19, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, eight counts of car burglary.

Justin A. Perry, 33, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A Tupelo woman said there are two goats at a house across the road from the Auburn Baptist Church she is concerned about. The goats are frequently loose, and she is scared they will get out in the road and get hit by a car. She said she has also seen kids throwing rocks at the animals.

A County 931, Saltillo, woman said someone began texting her baby daddy’s phone, being “creepy” and texting about their dogs and other things on their property. The texter admitted taking the clothes belonging to someone else that the couple put outside. She doesn’t know who the person is, but she blocked the number and told them to leave them alone.

A Highway 371, Richmond, man said his wife saw a flashlight shining inside their house after 10 p.m. He called the local neighborhood watch and they began looking for the suspect. One got close enough to see it was a black male wearing a black T-shirt before the suspect ran deep into the woods.

A County Road 1057, Saltillo, man said his wife woke him at 1:20 a.m. to the sound of someone beating on the front door. The man got dressed and grabbed a gun. He went to the door, but there was no one there. He then walked around the property but found no one.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.