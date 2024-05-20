Crime Reports: Suspect accused of sending explicit pictures to ‘alarm and annoy’ victim in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4800 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A cell phone worth $300 was reported stolen in south Abilene.

3100 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of Coin Operated Machine

Two suspects broke into a coin-operated machine at an Abilene hotel.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

$1200 worth of household goods were reported stolen.

4400 block of Caldwell Road – Harassment

A known suspect is accused of sending numerous explicit pictures that would “alarm and annoy” her.

700 block of S Jefferson Drive – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.

1900 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property

An Xbox worth $600 was reported stolen.

1900 block of Pine Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was arrested for violating a protective order in north Abilene.

1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took her earphone and laptop.

1300 block of Grape Street – Assault Impede Breath

A victim was assaulted by his co-worker in north Abilene.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend stole her security camera.

2300 block of Robertson Drive – Assault Family Violence

100 block of Graham Street- Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A teenager is accused of assaulting her mother and grandfather.

6100 block of Texas Avenue – Assault Family Violence

1100 block of Santos Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her ex-spouse held her down, causing injury.

1700 block of Partridge Place – Burglary of Vehicle

A south Abilene citizen called police and reported someone had rummaged through his vehicle without permission.

3400 block of Firedog Road – Theft of Firearm

A citizen reported his vehicle was burglarized, and a firearm worth $750 was stolen.

4000 block of Potomac Avenue – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered her unlocked vehicle and stole it from in front of her house.

1100 block of Harmony Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken in north Abilene.

2100 block of Westview Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported his vehicle was entered and $200 worth of property was stolen.

3100 block of Grape Street – Possession of Controlled Substance

A suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during a criminal mischief/graffiti report.

3600 block of Swenson Street- Burglary of Habitation/Aggravated Assault

A suspect entered a trailer and threatened a victim with a knife and slashed a tire on his motorcycle.

1700 block of Clinton Street – Assault

A report was taken for assault in north Abilene.

1200 block of Yeomans Road – Abandoning/Endangering a Child

A report was taken in south Abilene.

3500 block of FM 1750 – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

Multiple felony arrests were made during a disturbance in south Abilene.

3100 block of S 2nd Street – Criminal Mischief

A vehicle was damaged overnight in south Abilene. Latent fingerprints were lifted from the scene.

2400 block of Stonecrest Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

An unidentified suspect broke into a victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole laptops and medication.

1300 block of Harmony Drive – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by his friend in north Abilene.

2900 block of Simmons Avenue – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported a vehicle belonging to him was stolen in north Abilene.

200 block of Cedar Street – Robbery

A victim reported he was robbed in a north Abilene alleyway.

600 block of E Overland Trail – Assault Pregnant Person

A victim stated her boyfriend assaulted her at a business in north Abilene.

3300 block of Sherry Lane – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

A victim is receiving threatening messages from the grandmother of his child.

5200 block of S 7th Street – Terroristic Threat Cause Fear of Imminent SBI

1400 bock of Washington Boulevard – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A trailer worth $2,000 was reported stolen.

800 block of S Leggett Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

$50 was reported stolen.

Arrests

Jonathan Burns – Evading Arrest Detention

Haleigh Vitek – Warrant

Santos Sanchez – Violation Bond/Protective Order

O’Ryan Ross – Warrant, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robert Rodriguez – Warrant

Dameise Gonzales – Warrant

Justin Babb – Disorderly Conduct, Harassment of Public Servant

Joe Watkins – Possession of Controlled Substance

Kevin Box – Warrant

Erica Ricke – Possession of Dangerous Drug, Public Intoxication

Marquashi Ross – Assault

Lance Moore – Possession of Controlled Substance

Isaac Alvarado – Assault Family Violence

Juan Lopez -Public Intoxication

Brelynn Smith – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Abandoning/Endangering Child, Criminal Mischief

Orren Rogers – Warrant

Crystal Esmerado – Possession of Controlled Substance

Adrian Pena – Warrant

John Rangel – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Taylor Land – Warrant

Sabrina Fuentez – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

David Smith – Assault Family Violence

Thomas Ribera – Public Intoxication

William Flournoy – Warrant

