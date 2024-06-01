CRIME REPORTS: Friday, May 30, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.

Marcus T. Blade, 31, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted burglary, careless driving.

Ralph Brown, 45, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of Schedule II drug, no seat belt.

Jaime Orlando Carillo, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, receiving stolen property, expired driver’s license.

Clifton Edley Eaton, 38, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court, shoplifting, trespassing.

Corillus C. Gamble, 41, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony Carlos Gates, 60, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary.

Dicorean Jaquan Nabors, 19, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, accessory after the fact, tampering with evidence.

Justin A. Perry, 33, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.

Robert G. Rhynes, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, four counts of contempt of court.

Fredrick D. Shannon, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, DOC hold.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A County Road 154, Shannon, man said it appeared that someone had been inside his house rummaging around while he was away. His stuff was out of place, and the bed linens had been moved. He said he had $500 cash hidden, but the hiding place and the money were gone when he returned.

A Katie Anna Lane, Auburn, man got home from work and discovered someone had broken into his residence. The thief stole a 42-inch television from the kids’ room and a HP laptop computer from his bedroom. The suspect came in through the back door, which the man keeps locked all the time because he does not have a key to the deadbolt. He said whoever broke in must have a key to the deadbolt. The things that are normally in front of the back door had been moved.

A County Road 599, Saltillo, man heard a car speeding down the road around 8:30 a.m., followed by a loud crash. When he walked outside, there was a silver Dodge Durango up against a telephone pole, trying to leave. The SUV eventually got free, sped out of his yard and fled the scene.

Tombigbee Fiber said someone cut their fiber optic cable on County Road 300 near Chiwapa Creek, causing $4,500 in damages. The cable has since been repaired, restoring internet to the area.

A County Road 441, Guntown, man filed a report on May 25 about someone pulling into his driveway and shooting a rifle around 10 times. Shell casings were recovered, and he believed the suspect was in a muscle car with loud exhaust pipes. Today he has watched a gray Dodge Charger or Challenger driving up and down the road at a high rate of speed. He said this car also has a loud exhaust system.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.