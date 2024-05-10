CRIME REPORTS: Friday May 10, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.

Eric Astrada Barnes, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking fentanyl.

Ryan Allan Davis, 37, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

Xzavious Jamar Johnson, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, murder.

Kerry Todd Martin, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.

Nyasia Brianna Shumpert, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking fentanyl.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A County Road 1581 Tupelo woman said there are two dogs on her property she would like removed. About two months ago, a female red fox lab came to her property and she allowed it to stay. She was feeding it and trying to find a foster home. The dog was gone for two weeks and returned with an older male pit bull. She will continue to look for a home for the lab but she wants the pit bull gone, because he growls and becomes aggressive if you get close to it. The deputy told her that there are no stray dog ordinances in the county and explained to her that she is legally allowed to protect herself, her family and her pets from dangerous animals.

A County Road 506 Shannon store clerk said a black male was hanging around the store around 7 p.m. She said he does this quite ofter and she has asked him to get what he wanted and leave, but he refused. The man then got irate, went outside and started throwing garbage around, yelling and cursing and causing a scene. She said this went on for around two hours before she called 911. Shortly after she called, he left the scene with someone in a white Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.