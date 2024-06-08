CRIME REPORTS: Friday, June 7, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 11 a.m.

Willie Harris, 38, of Canton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, conspiracy to commit a crime, sale of a controlled substance, sale of cocaine.

Christopher Jones, 41, of Jackson, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, burglary.

Demetrious Jones, 27, of Batesville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Michael McNair, 59, of Corinth, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, three counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Felix Molina, 29, of Bay St. Louis, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, credit card fraud, possession of a controlled substance, false statements to a law enforcement officer.

Ricky Lane Morrow, 35, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, sale of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine.

Tonya Fay Spires, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A supervisor at Ashley located at 5380 Highway 145, Tupelo, reported the arson of a 14-foot trailer that destroyed a substantial amount of roofing insulation. He said the trailer containing 250 bundles of insulation worth $100,000 caught fire around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday. A blue Motorola cell phone with a New Orleans, Louisiana-area number was found in the area and did not belong to any of the workers.

A Mooreville man said while he was at lunch, someone stole his air compressor from the County Road 54, Shannon, address where he was working. A neighbor said they saw someone at the site around the time but could not specify the race or sex of the suspect.

A Euclatubba Road man said around 3:30 p.m., an unknown male in his mid-20s pulled over at the end of the driveway and gave him a business card and said he was trying to do something with schoolbooks. The man thought it was weird because his wife had just returned from the mall in Tupelo where a random female walked up and tried to hug their daughter.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.