CRIME REPORTS: Friday, June 21, 2024

Felonies

The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Thursday at 1 p.m.

Karon Davis, 38, of Okolona, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Gonzalez, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of counterfeit money, careless driving, disobeying a police officer, disregard of a traffic device, driving not he wrong side of the road, failure to maintain control, improper start from a parked position, ran a red light, ran a stop sign, no driver’s license, no seat belt, no insurance, driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia.

William Scott Poteet, 41, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.

Allen W. Thompson, 68, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of a sex offender residing within 3,000 feet of a school or daycare facility.

Elbert L. Townes, 61, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of felony shoplifting, trespassing.

Cody Tyler Wood, 27, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling, willful trespassing.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The following reports were filed Thursday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

A County Road 931, Tupelo, woman said that around 5 a.m., she heard what sounded like a gunshot and a man yell. Between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., she heard multiple “gunshots” along with yelling. She did not know from which residence the noises were coming or who it could be.

A Little Harp Trail, Lake Piomingo, woman got a bill in the mail from Verizon Wireless for nearly $5,700. She said someone used her identity to open an account. When she contacted the company’s fraud department, she was told she needed to file a police report before they could open an investigation. The woman and her husband have an account with Verizon, but it is in his name.

An Oxford woman was housesitting at a Birmingham Ridge Road residence when her car alarm went off around 9:30 p.m. The car was in the garage and the garage door was down. She was afraid someone might have come in the windows. Deputies arrived, checked the vehicle and garage and everything appeared OK.

Anyone with information on any of these reports is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.