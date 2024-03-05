Crime rates down slightly in wake of 'constitutional carry' law

Mar. 4—COLUMBUS — The elimination in the summer of 2022 of Ohio's permit system for citizens to legally carry concealed handguns had a mostly positive effect on gun crime rates across the Buckeye State, according to a report issued Monday by Attorney General Dave Yost.

In his annual report on concealed handgun licenses in Ohio, Yost looked at trends since June of 2022, when Ohio became the 23rd state to allow its citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

According to the attorney general's 2023 report, mayors of several large Ohio cities were concerned the so-called "constitutional carry" measure would lead to higher crime rates in their communities. A study conducted by the Center for Justice Research, however, suggests otherwise.

Researchers examined gun crime in Ohio's eight largest cities from one year before constitutional carry was enacted until one year after enactment. While gun crime rates increased by 6% in Dayton and 7% in Cincinnati during that period, the study found an overall decline in gun crime in six cites. Those crimes were down 22% in Parma and 18% in Akron, Columbus and Toledo, according to the report.

By the numbers

It should come as no surprise that the number of concealed-carry licenses issued statewide fell drastically in 2022 — when the new law took effect — compared to one year earlier.

After reaching a 10-year peak in 2016 when 117,953 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio, those numbers fell each year until 2020, when nearly 97,000 permits were issued.

Following the implementation of the new law in June of 2022, the number of new licenses issued that year dropped to 27,031. Last year just new 15,581 new permits were issued — a 42% decline from 2022. Renewals were also down nearly 20% last year from 2022 levels.

Yost said the state's permitting system remains in place and "continues to benefit gun owners who choose this option."

Permit-holders must complete eight hours of required education that includes safety training and two hours on a shooting range under the guidance of certified instructors.

Permit-holders seeking to keep active licenses must renew every five years.

2023 county statistics

