Crime and Public Safety | Westminister man shoots himself in leg while camping south of Allenspark

Westminister man shoots himself in leg while camping south of Allenspark

Nicky Andrews, Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
Jun. 3—A man who shot himself in the leg Sunday south of Allenspark negligently discharged the firearm, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office has determined.

According to a release, about 2 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a 911 text that a man had shot himself in the 300 block of Bunce School Road. Deputies learned that the 44-year-old Westminster man had shot himself in the upper thigh while camping with family.

Following the incident, family members used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet to stop the heavy bleeding and drove him from the campsite to Colo. 7 southwest of Lyons, where they met first responders. The man was then taken to a hospital, where he is stable in his condition.

According to the release, deputies later determined alcohol was a factor in the negligent discharge and the man was issued a summons.