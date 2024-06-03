Crime and Public Safety | Westminister man shoots himself in leg while camping south of Allenspark

Jun. 3—A man who shot himself in the leg Sunday south of Allenspark negligently discharged the firearm, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office has determined.

According to a release, about 2 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a 911 text that a man had shot himself in the 300 block of Bunce School Road. Deputies learned that the 44-year-old Westminster man had shot himself in the upper thigh while camping with family.

Following the incident, family members used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet to stop the heavy bleeding and drove him from the campsite to Colo. 7 southwest of Lyons, where they met first responders. The man was then taken to a hospital, where he is stable in his condition.

According to the release, deputies later determined alcohol was a factor in the negligent discharge and the man was issued a summons.