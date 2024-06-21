Crime and Public Safety | Two plead not guilty to dealing 'significant' amounts of fentanyl in Boulder County

Jun. 21—Two men have pleaded not guilty and been set for trial in February after being accused of dealing 'significant' amounts of fentanyl throughout Boulder County and in the metro-Denver area.

Carlos Centeno-Izaguirre, 43, and Gerson Arteaga-Izaguirre, 21, pleaded not guilty on numerous counts including multiple counts of unlawful distribution of fentanyl — more than 50 grams; conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; and special offender — distribution within 1,000 feet of a school; all Class 1 drug felonies.

Centeno-Izaguirre is also charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death for reportedly selling the drugs that resulted in an overdose death.

The two had a motions date set for Jan. 13 and a two week trial set to start on Feb. 3. Both are currently in custody. Centeno-Izaguirre is being held on $1 million cash only bond while Arteaga-Izaguirre is being held on $350,000 bond.

According to a release, the Boulder County Drug Task Force spearheaded the investigation and seized more than 500 grams of fentanyl, along with smaller amounts of cocaine, morphine and heroin.

According to an affidavit, members of the Boulder County Drug Task Force were told by a confidential informant in September that Centeno-Izaguirre was coming up from Aurora to conduct large drug deals in Boulder involving "M30" pills, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Under the supervision of the task force, the confidential informant made several buys with Centeno-Izaguirre for 500 to 1,000 pills in September and October, with some of those deals occurring in parking lots within 1,000 feet of different schools.

According to the affidavit, Arteaga-Izaguirre was also at some of the buys driving Centeno-Izaguirre.