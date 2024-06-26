Crime and Public Safety | Two take plea deals in Lafayette drive-by shooting case

Jun. 26—Two defendants have taken plea deals related to a Lafayette drive-by shooting which left one person paralyzed.

Joseph Hidalgo, 18, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder; first-degree assault — extraordinary risk; and illegal discharge of a firearm — knowing or recklessly. All other charges were dismissed.

Hidalgo will remain in custody without bond until his sentencing on Sept. 6. Lawyers stipulated a seven-year sentence under the Youthful Offenders System, in which young offenders can receive a maximum sentence of seven years if convicted of a Class 2 felony.

Hidalgo was 17 years old at the time of the incident. His booking photo is not releasable as he was a minor when it was taken.

On May 24, co-defendant Angel Viramontes, 19, pleaded guilty to illegally discharging a firearm. All other charges were dismissed, including four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Viramontes remains in custody on a $500,000 bond and is set for sentencing on Aug. 9.

Co-defendant Nathen Rodriguez, 20, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Rodriguez is currently in custody on a bond of $1 million. He is set to appear for a motions hearing on July 5 and a two week trial starting on Aug. 19.

According to a Lafayette news release, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Quail Drive at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 8. They found a man lying on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Police provided aid to the injured man before the man was transported to the hospital.

The assailants fled the scene in a white SUV, police said. The SUV was tracked by police to the 800 block of Dove Cove by Flock license plate reading technology.

According to an affidavit, Hidalgo was seen by witnesses in a white SUV with a gun at the time of the shooting.

Along with Boulder County and Broomfield SWAT teams, Lafayette police surrounded a residence in the 800 block of Dove Cove. Rodriguez was taken into custody at 7 a.m. Sept. 9.

According to an affidavit, witnesses told police that a third man had fired shots and that he was with the group who was targeted by the individual in the white SUV. When interviewing two witnesses, police were told that Viramontes was with the victimized group and had fired a .45 caliber handgun during the incident. The witnesses gave police an address of where they believed he lived. A witness who resided at the address of the shooting, agreed as well that Viramontes was at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Police observed a timeline and details of the incident, including the color and type of car, to be consistent with witness accounts.

Six .45 caliber casings were found on the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police said with the use of interviews and video review, it was revealed that Viramontes' involvement was concealed by two others and that he returned fire at the SUV.

An affidavit appears to connect this incident with a Longmont shooting case in August 2022.