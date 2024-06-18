Crime and Public Safety | Two killed in plane crash after taking off from Longmont identified

Jun. 18—The two people who died in a Steamboat Springs plane crash after taking off from Vance Brand Airport in Longmont have been identified by the Routt County Coroner's Office.

Dan Dunn, 67, and Jessica Pauline Melton, 42, were identified Tuesday afternoon. Their residences were not disclosed, but the plane is registered under the business name of High County Aero with a Berthoud address in Larimer County linked to Dunn, according to FAA records.

According to Larimer County property records, Dunn owns the property at 951 Cougar Run Lane in Berthoud. Melton's residency has not yet been confirmed.

The two were in a twin-engine Cessna 421 airplane which was on route to Ogden, Utah from Longmont Monday afternoon, according to a post by Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue. Police were dispatched to the West Acres Mobile park in Steamboat Springs at 4:23 p.m. Monday where two homes were found ablaze from the crash.

All residents of the neighborhood were accounted for following the crash.

No information on the possible cause of the crash has been released.

The Denver Post contributed to this report.