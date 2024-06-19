Crime and Public Safety | One transported to the hospital following rollover crash near Lyons

Jun. 19—One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on South St. Vrain Drive.

Colorado State Patrol, sheriff deputies and the Lyons Fire Department responded to the crash at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the 28 mile marker of Colo. 7 or South St. Vrain Drive near Lyons, according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office spokesman Vinnie Montez.

The call records indicated that two people were seen standing outside the vehicle. Lyons fire transported the injured person to a local hospital, according to Montez.