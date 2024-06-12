Crime and Public Safety | Man arrested following Longmont barricade, faces menacing charge

Jun. 12—A man was arrested Tuesday night after he reportedly threatened police with a knife, barricaded himself in a home and said he had a gun.

According to an affidavit, police were called to a residence in Longmont at 5:46 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a domestic disturbance. The home's address was redacted in the affidavit.

Upon arrival, police contacted a man who appeared to be drunk. After interviewing the man and his wife on the scene about the disturbance, the man reportedly left the home with a box cutter and began slashing his wife's tires.

Police ordered the man to drop the box cutter but he refused, according to the affidavit. The man then allegedly held the box cutter at one of the police officers and told the officers to call the SWAT team. A minor on the scene, and the man's wife, were moved to a safe location by police.

Then the man retreated into the home, while threatening to barricade himself, and returned with a baseball bat. A standoff then ensued between the officers and the man. According to the affidavit, the man came to the front door multiple times while armed with a bat, scissors and knife, but refused to surrender. The man also told police he had a gun and at one point came out of the home with his right hand behind his back as if he was preparing to draw a firearm.

Police wrote in the affidavit that less lethal options and negotiations were ineffective. 17th Avenue between Lamplighter Drive and Shavano Street was closed at 7:30 p.m. due to the barricaded individual, and police asked the public to avoid the area. After an hour, the man surrendered and left the home. At 8:30 p.m., police announced via Facebook that a suspect was in custody and the road was reopened.

The man remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail and was set for a hearing on advisement Wednesday afternoon.