Crime and Public Safety | Man accused of Longmont Famous Footwear robbery takes plea deal

Jun. 21—A man pleaded guilty Friday to an armed robbery at a Longmont Famous Footwear in 2023.

Efrain Reyes, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of felony menacing and one added count of robbery. All other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to a total of six years in prison with 261 days of credit for time served. He was sentenced to two years on the menacing charge and four years on the robbery charge.

Reyes' co-defendant Anderson Zuniga Mendoza had his case dismissed due to competency issues in February.

In court, Boulder District Judge Dea Lindsey advised Reyes to make use of the programs offered in jail.

"You're far too young for this to be the start of your adult life," Lindsey said. "I believe you will complete the sentence. I believe you will come out better, I'm hopeful you will."

According to an affidavit, at 6:19 p.m. Aug. 23, Longmont police officers were dispatched to 205 Ken Pratt Blvd. on a shooting in progress. The police were advised the suspect vehicle had left the scene in a "cream-colored van" which was later identified as a stolen gold Chevy Tahoe.

When officers arrived, they observed gunshot damage to a storefront window, according to the affidavit. Police suspect that Mendoza had a semi-automatic handgun and fired one round into the air before aiming toward the store and firing a round through the window, narrowly missing store employees and shoppers — including three children — inside.

Police determined that before leaving the store, Mendoza pointed his handgun at an on-duty store manager, only a foot away from the manager's face, while other suspects left the store with boxes of shoes. Mendoza is then suspected of leaving the store, before Reyes attempted to leave with boxes of shoes in his arms, according to the affidavit.

Police said the store manager then pushed Reyes as he was exiting in an attempt to stop him from getting away. However, Reyes is believed to have escaped and run to the suspect vehicle. The manager then took photos of the suspects which included an image of Mendoza pointing a handgun at the manager, according to the affidavit.

Police suspect that Reyes assisted in loading the vehicle with $1,001 worth of stolen merchandise.

After responding, police said they connected the four suspects to other armed robberies out of Thornton and Aurora the same day.