Crime and Public Safety | Man accused in Longmont crash that killed 2 pleads not guilty, set for trial

Jun. 12—A man accused of killing two in a Longmont four-vehicle crash that left two dead and one seriously injured in 2023 pleaded not guilty Wednesday and was set for trial in February.

Earl Garczynski, 54, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Killed in the crash were 46-year-old Daniel Wright and 34-year-old James Jacobson.

Garczynski is currently in custody on a $1 million bond and was set for a motions hearing Nov. 18. He was also set for an eight-day trial starting Feb. 3.

During the arraignment, defense attorney Kathryn Herold asked to reduce Garczynski's bond due to ongoing health issues with which he was dealing. She argued that Garczynski has strong ties to the community, with a lot of support, indicating that he would not be a flight risk. Herold also noted that while Garczynski had criminal history, it long predated this case.

In response, Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Fred Johnson objected to the bond change and introduced Jeff Jacobson, the father of one of the victims, who addressed the court via Webex.

"Your honor, my son didn't get a chance to say goodbye to his family," Jeff Jacobson said. "I believe honestly Mr. Earl is right where he belongs."

Jeff Jacobson also noted that the judicial system had medical facilities to treat Garczynski and said while he believes the bond should be higher than $1 million, it should at least remain the same.

Boulder District Judge Dea Lindsey decided to keep the bond as is and also stated the jail has medical facilities available to Garczynski. Lindsey also said she recognized the minimal criminal history of Garczynski, but said the alleged crimes in the case are "exceedingly serious."

According to a Boulder County District Attorney's Office release, Colorado State Patrol responded to a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 287 near mile marker 322 on May 19, 2023. Garczynski is accused of driving a Dodge Ram 1500 when he collided with a black Camaro in southbound lanes, causing the Camaro to then cross over the median into northbound lanes. A Toyota Tundra then collided with the Camaro and bicycles on the back of the Camaro fell off and hit a northbound Jeep Cherokee.

The Dodge Ram continued traveling down the highway southbound away from the crash, according to the release.

Both the driver, Wright, and the passenger of the Camaro, James Jacobson, were killed during the incident. The driver of the Tundra, Jeffery Laguna, sustained serious bodily injury which included a right calcaneus fracture in his right foot, the release said.

Police determined that Garczynski had originally pulled onto the median to initiate an argument with the occupants of the Camaro. Wright then pulled back onto the highway before Garczynski pursued him at approximately 100 mph.

According to the release, witnesses said Garczynski tailgated, brake-checked, swerved and took swipes at the Camaro, eventually forcing it onto the shoulder of the highway. Witnesses then said Garczynski sped up to keep the Camaro from re-entering the highway lanes before hitting the Camaro.

Initially, Garczynski denied being involved in a crash that day or engaging in road rage. According to the release, he changed his story multiple times before eventually admitting he got out of his car to yell at the Camaro occupants, drove with the Camaro and then saw the Camaro come across the front of his vehicle on the highway.

According to the release, a friend of Garczynski, who was on the phone with him during the incident, reported hearing him say, "That mother (expletive) won't do that again."