Crime and Public Safety | Longmont police notes: Bicyclist injured in crash unsafely entered the roadway

May 31—LONGMONT

Wednesday

—4:35 p.m. Officers responded to an injury crash near South Pratt Parkway and First Avenue. A bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle. The investigation found the bicyclists unsafely entered the road in front of the vehicle. Police said the case is closed.

—6:48 p.m. Police were summoned to the 1600 block of Hover Street regarding an assault. A report was taken.

—10:05 p.m. Officers took a report of an assault in the 3200 block of Lake Park Way.

—10:52 p.m. Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash near Third Avenue and Emery Street. The suspect vehicle was located near Ken Pratt Boulevard and Third Avenue. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

—11:38 p.m. Police responded to the 600 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard on the report of a menacing.

Thursday

—2:40 a.m. Officers made an arrest during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Lashley Street.

—8:22 a.m. A Longmont resident reported a burglary and theft in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive. Police said there are no investigative leads or suspect information at this time.

—12:47 p.m. Police took a report of an auto theft. The location of the theft was not disclosed.

—1:02 p.m. A man left his dog in a hot car in the 400 block of South Martin Street. He was issued a summons.

—4:12 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Colo. 66 and Erfert Street in reference to a traffic complaint. A man was later taken into custody.