Crime and Public Safety | Longmont police notes: Trespassing, theft reported on Atwood Street

Jun. 22—Friday

—8:43 a.m. A Longmont resident reported trespassing and a theft in the 400 block of Atwood Street. Police have no suspect information.

—9:30 a.m. Police took a report of a theft in the 2000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. They're investigating the case.

—11:31 a.m. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1200 block of Main Street. They arrested a woman.

—2:14 p.m. Police were sent to a report of a theft in progress in the 2200 block of Main Street. They took a man into custody.