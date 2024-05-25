Crime and Public Safety | Longmont police notes: Multiple thefts reported
May 25—Friday
—10:22 a.m. Police took a report of a theft near the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive.
—11:41 a.m. Officers took a report of a theft in the 300 block of Coffman Street. They have no suspects.
—6:24 p.m. Police were sent to the 1200 block of Main Street for a reported theft.
—9:39 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Hover Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard. They contacted a man and arrested him.