Crime and Public Safety | Longmont police notes: Multiple thefts reported

May 25—Friday

—10:22 a.m. Police took a report of a theft near the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive.

—11:41 a.m. Officers took a report of a theft in the 300 block of Coffman Street. They have no suspects.

—6:24 p.m. Police were sent to the 1200 block of Main Street for a reported theft.

—9:39 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of South Hover Street and Ken Pratt Boulevard. They contacted a man and arrested him.