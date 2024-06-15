Crime and Public Safety | Longmont police notes: Man arrested for DUI

Jun. 15—Friday

—12:49 a.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Spencer Street. They arrested a man for DUI.

—4:41 a.m. Officers took a report of auto theft in the 3700 block of Florentine Drive.

—2:14 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Ken Pratt Boulevard. They later took a man into custody.

—3:39 p.m. Police took a report of a theft in the 2200 block of Main Street. They have no suspects.

—7:26 p.m. Officers took a report of auto theft in the 300 block of Coffman Street.