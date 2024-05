May 27—Sunday

—11:36 a.m. Officers were sent to a menacing in the 2000 block of Collyer Street. There are no suspects.

—3:54 p.m. Police responded to a theft in the area of South Main Street and Delaware Avenue. A report was taken.

—5:24 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Emery Street for a suspicious situation. A man was arrested.