Crime and Public Safety | Longmont police notes: Man arrested following DUI injury crash

May 29—LONGMONT

Monday

—11:22 p.m. Longmont police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of Tulip Street. A report was taken.

Tuesday

—6:30 a.m. A report was taken in reference to a theft in the 1100 block of East 17th Avenue. The suspect is unknown.

—10:26 a.m. Officers responded to the 9100 block of Rogers Road for a vehicle theft. A report was taken.

—3:35 p.m. A financial institution reported possible fraud and theft in the 1000 block of Francis Street. Police reported no investigative leads or suspect information.

—5:51 p.m. Officers arrested one woman on suspicion of assault in the 1000 block of Hover Street.

—8:51 p.m. Police were dispatched to an injury crash near Glenneyre Drive and Airport Road. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.