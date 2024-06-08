Crime and Public Safety | Longmont police notes: Officers arrest man during traffic stop

Jun. 8—Friday

—12:01 a.m. Officers arrested a man during a traffic stop in the area of 17th Avenue and Main Street.

—8:03 a.m. Police arrested a man after going to a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of South Collyer Street.

—3:40 p.m. A Longmont resident reported a theft in the 200 block of Coffman Street. Police have investigative leads.

—5:22 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard. They issued a summons to a man.