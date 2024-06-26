Crime and Public Safety | Longmont man's child sex exploitation case dismissed
Jun. 26—A Longmont man who was accused of downloading child sexual exploitative material in December 2021 has had his case sealed.
Mathew King, 39, pleaded not guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in 2022. On Wednesday, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office confirmed his case had been sealed.
A case being sealed indicates the charges were likely dismissed prior to the request.
According to an affidavit, using a program called CyberCheck, police found some instances of King downloading child pornography based on his IP address, email addresses, geo location and user names being used.